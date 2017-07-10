DeMario Jackson isn't done with Bachelor Nation. The 30-year-old told TMZ this weekend that he would appear on the Men Tell All special of The Bachelorette on July 31, despite the recent Bachelor In Paradise scandal.
"For me, I owe it to my cast mates," Jackson said. "They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to all thank them, face to face, give them all hugs, bro-out, sis-out or whatever."
Men Tell All is a dramatic live event during which men from the current season of The Bachelorette confront each other over past issues over the season. The men also get a chance to speak with the Bachelorette herself. They don't usually discuss Bachelor In Paradise. But, if DeMario Jackson appears on MTA, he can't possibly not address the BIP scandal.
Since news broke that BIP was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct in early June, Jackson has been embroiled in controversy. Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios were named as the individuals involved in the incident. The Warner Bros. investigation found no evidence of misconduct, though, and Olympios closed her own investigation — led by one of the foremost entertainment lawyers in the nation — days later. In a three-part interview with E! News, Jackson described his version of the incident, which cast Olympios as the aggressor. However, Jackson said he isn't the type to hold a grudge. If given the chance, he would like to reconcile with Olympios.
"It’s not in me. That’s not who I am as a person," Jackson said when asked if he would ever "confront" his accuser. "You attract more bees with honey, and if she’s willing to speak … we can talk on camera, off-line, whether it’s there or in the future, or 10 years from now."
Since the investigations resolved themselves in late June, much of Bachelor Nation has returned to normal. Corinne Olympios is back to posting chipper selfies on Instagram. Bachelor In Paradise resumed production, and made plans to address the controversy when the show airs. Jackson has stated that he will not return to BIP, but he will — as originally planned — appear on The Men Tell All.
Interestingly, Jackson also told TMZ that he would likely appear on After Paradise, a weekly live after show following Bachelor In Paradise. So, he didn't return to Mexico to finish the season, but Jackson will, at the very least, be available to make after-show commentary.
