Remember that girl who accidentally charged $733 worth of Sephora beauty products to her mother's credit card? Remember how people on Twitter called the splurge not that surprising? That's because if you love beauty — and we mean loooooove — then you understand racking up a pricey bill on one shopping trip isn't that hard. Now, thanks to new research, we finally know exactly how much we're spending on our loots — and let's just say $733 looks like chump change in comparison.