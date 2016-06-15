Update: According to representatives at Urban Decay, the brand's All Nighter Foundation, Moondust palette, and Razor Sharp Liners will retail for $40, $49, and $22 (each), respectively. We can expect these babies to drop in July or August.
This story was originally published on June 14, 2016, at 2:40 p.m.
"Omg guys," our beauty director feverishly typed in our group chat, normally reserved for business correspondence only. An acceptable and very welcome exception to this rule? A piping-hot link from Urban Decay's Instagram teasing three new products launching this fall.
Needless to say, we all clicked, then flipped TF out. After the success of the brand's latest launch (100 shades of Vice lipstick), we're beyond excited to get our hands on any additional newness. In this case, that means a full-coverage All Nighter Foundation (a nod to the brand's popular All Nighter Setting Spray), a vibrant and sparkly eyeshadow palette called "Moondust," and 20 shades of Razor Sharp eyeliners. "This fall, we're bringing you makeup that stays up," the post, which went live a couple of hours ago, is captioned.
Although we're excited about every single item in this lineup, it's the eyeliners we can't wait to get our hands on. Of the 20 shades, the wearable neutrals feel universally appealing, while the zingy tones like pink and green are irresistible. We hate to wish summer away, but these launches almost make fall seem exciting.
