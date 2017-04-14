Summer is nearly here, which means it's finally time to pour ourselves iced coffee or rosé without the judgement of strangers. (Yes, we know it's 10 degrees out in January, but also sometimes you just need that cold brew.) And now that our rosé obsession is officially endorsed by wine experts, we really are ready to start drinking it morning, noon, and night.
If rosé is going to be our summer drink of choice, we're going to be playing our own wine-fueled version of Pokémon Go. (Rosémon Go?) We've looked high and low for the cutest, most unique (and, yes, most Instagrammable) bottles. From cans to forties to boxes, there's no shortage of ways to sip in style..
Ahead, 10 of the most aesthetically pleasing ways to enjoy rosé, all summer long.