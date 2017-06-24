Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination Is Actually A Homecoming

Being President of the United States isn’t necessarily an easy job. After a presidential term is completed, many former Presidents look forward to taking some time off.
When Former President Barack Obama left the White House after his second term, went on a vacation spree for the ages. His travels have taken him to Italy and Necker Island, but now Obama finds himself living it up in Indonesia, according to Condé Nast Traveler, and we’re overflowing with jealousy.
According to the Associated Press, the former President, his wife, and two daughters arrived at Ngurah Rai International Airport on Friday, via a private jet. The family is expected to stay exploring and relaxing in Indonesia until the end of July — currently, they're hanging out at a resort in Ubud. They will be making their way to Jakarta at some point during this leg of the vacation, but that part of the vacation won’t be just fun for the Obamas. This part of the vacation represents a homecoming of sorts for Barack, as he spent time in Jakarta as a young boy when he and his mother (who was an anthropological researcher) moved when Barack was six years old. Obama announced he plans to visit Yogyakarta, an ancient city where his mother once conducted research. Though he only spent a few years in Jakarta, this homecoming should definitely be memorable one for the former president.
The Obamas have been doing their fair share of traveling since leaving office — Hawaii (here's how to do it like the Obamas do), Tahiti, and Guam have been previously visited stops as well. Allegedly, Obama has squeezed in some time to work on his presidential memoir, but we’ll have to wait to get our hands on a copy.
