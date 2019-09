Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination Is Actually A Homecoming

According to the Associated Press, the former President, his wife, and two daughters arrived at Ngurah Rai International Airport on Friday, via a private jet. The family is expected to stay exploring and relaxing in Indonesia until the end of July — currently, they're hanging out at a resort in Ubud. They will be making their way to Jakarta at some point during this leg of the vacation, but that part of the vacation won’t be just fun for the Obamas. This part of the vacation represents a homecoming of sorts for Barack, as he spent time in Jakarta as a young boy when he and his mother (who was an anthropological researcher) moved when Barack was six years old. Obama announced he plans to visit Yogyakarta, an ancient city where his mother once conducted research. Though he only spent a few years in Jakarta, this homecoming should definitely be memorable one for the former president.