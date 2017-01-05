If you already miss the Obamas — as many of us tearfully, unabashedly do — you can take heart in knowing that one of the first family's beachfront vacation homes in Hawaii is available for rent. If you can plunk down at least $4,500 a night, that is.
The Kailua Bay, Oahu home, called Plantation Estate at Paradise Point, measures 6,000 square feet, and has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a hot-tub spa, fitness center, gourmet kitchen, lagoon-style pool, and, of course, beautiful views. It's located in a gated community and features "celebrity-style" security, according to its website description. The estate sleeps up to 10, so you can think of it as $450 a person if you need to justify the splurge.
The Obama family stayed at the home while vacationing in Hawaii from 2008 to 2011. It's also hosted quite a lineup of other celebrities. The property manager, Glenn Weinberg, provided R29 with a few celebs' entries into the estate's guestbook, including this from the 44th president: "My family and staff have grown very fond of our time at your home, and your generosity is much appreciated."
For photos of the estate (and more celebrity quotes), click ahead.