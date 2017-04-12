For your moment of Zen today, please enjoy these recently released photos of Michelle and Barack Obama vacationing in the South Pacific.
Since their last day in the White House, the former first family has been on a joyride around the world, from their Palm Springs retreat in the Coachella Valley to going kitesurfing on Richard Branson's private island. If you thought those vacation photos were jealousy-inducing, get ready for more.
The Huffington Post reports that since mid-March, Barack Obama has been "holed up" working on the couple's book at The Brando, a luxury resort on Tetiaroa, which is a private island once owned by Marlon Brando.
According to French Polynesian news station TNTV, Michelle Obama, a.k.a. Official Mom-In-Chief for Eternity, flew into Tahiti on Saturday to join Barack on this little slice of paradise. The next day, the couple swam and paddleboarded — and that's how we got this photo of Michelle having the time of her life.
Truly, take us with you.
Michelle Obama a rejoint son mari au fenua https://t.co/CJx1006XLW— TNTV (@TahitinuiTV) April 10, 2017
On April 27, according to The Huffington Post, Michelle Obama is scheduled to appear at an architecture conference in Florida. But for now, she's enjoying a more tranquil life paddling in the sea. It's always calming for our nerves to see the Obamas out and about — even doing regular stuff, like walking Sunny and Bo — so we hope to see more pics soon.
Don't you already feel soothed just by looking at these photos?
#TNTVTop5 Escapade à Moorea pour Barack Obama https://t.co/dS5HgNmDpE— TNTV (@TahitinuiTV) April 10, 2017
