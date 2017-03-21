Michelle Obama, a.k.a. our hugger-in-chief, snapped a photo of first dogs Sunny and Bo heading for a walk yesterday evening, and brought so much joy to Twitter.
The Portuguese Water Dogs look delighted to be out and about on the first day of spring, and with temperatures starting to climb into the 60s in Washington, D.C., we can't blame them. Plus, it sounds pretty blissful to have no idea what's going on in the world right now. (As far as we know, dogs don't feel their blood boiling when they watch cable news or have an insatiable need to follow the current president's every move on Twitter.) It's good to know that Sunny and Bo are living their best lives post-White House, just like the humans in their family.
Look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayOfSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving. pic.twitter.com/yQTb0sQgCc— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 20, 2017
"Look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayofSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving," Obama captioned the photo of Sunny and Bo looking back at her on their walk.
Let's pour one out for the Let's Move! campaign. We love that the former FLOTUS (let's be real, though, she'll always be our FLOTUS) is still, both literally and figuratively, walking the walk with one of her most visible White House initiatives.
Since the inauguration, we've caught plenty of glimpses of former president Barack Obama having the time of his life on luxe vacations, and tracked the Obamas' holiday homes from Palm Springs to the Virgin Islands. We've even coined the term Glow-bama because, well, just look at him these days.
But Michelle is more private, and we see less of her life on social media. And we're even less likely to spot Sunny and Bo (although here's a photo gallery from December documenting the many times they have stolen our hearts). This is the first time since January — when the former first lady shared a video of herself taking one last walk with the dogs through the White House — that the Obamas have posted about Sunny and Bo on social media.
Twitter predictably went nuts, with lots of messages from people expressing how much they miss the Obamas and want them to come back. (You're not alone, guys.)
@MichelleObama We miss you, we love you, we respect you...You are our FLOTUS!— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 20, 2017
@MichelleObama If I promise to walk those dogs as often as you want, even through a hurricane, will you please please come back?— John (@linnyitssn) March 20, 2017
@MichelleObama you guys will always be my first family.#forever44— blackpridebrownlove (@KaylinWinters2) March 20, 2017
@MichelleObama Our precious country misses the class, normalcy, trust, stability & intelligence that you & ur husband gave to the Presidency— Denise??????☕️ (@bizsavvyconsult) March 20, 2017
One user even shared a pic of her family's own dog:
.@MichelleObama we're out for a walk with our doggie too! pic.twitter.com/vXlkprHfBk— Emily Walton (@Walton_Emily) March 20, 2017
Let's hope more adorable Sunny and Bo pics — and sunny spring weather — are in our immediate future.
