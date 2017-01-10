15 Times Bo & Sunny Obama Stole Our Hearts

"If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog," is a piece of advice often misattributed to one former U.S. president.
The Obamas agreed so much, they got two: Bo and Sunny, both Portuguese water dogs. Bo, the one with the white belly, is 8 years old and became part of the family following the first inauguration of President Barack Obama. He was a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, a friend of the family, and fulfilled Obama's pledge to his daughters to get them a pet once they moved into the White House. Sunny, the 4-year-old, all-black critter, joined the first family in the spring of 2013.
The fluffy pair has captured the hearts of many Americans because, who wouldn't love those playful grins? They're incredibly popular, to the point where they have a schedule of appearances that Michelle Obama has to approve, and a North Dakota man allegedly plotted to kidnap them earlier this year.
Luckily, that nefarious scheme failed. But we're kind of losing the first dogs anyway, when the Obamas leave the White House next year. And unless they hire a photographer to be on their tail (pun intended) 24/7, it's unlikely that photos of Bo and Sunny will lighten our days once they become private (four-legged) citizens.
So, to celebrate their furry lives, we rounded up 15 times the pups stole our hearts. (This slideshow might induce hardcore squealing. Don't say we didn't warn you.)
