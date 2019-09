Rainbow Strobing Is The New Upside Down Liner

June is Pride Month, which means beauty so colorful and psychedelic you'll probably need to step your game up to match the intense looks taking over the streets . Whether you're heading to a parade this weekend or just looking to show your pride at the office, it's time to incorporate some color into your everyday look. But not everyone is willing — or comfortable — with rocking a full color wheel on their cheekbones via some rainbow highlighter or My Little Pony extensions on their head. So we found one trend that's wearable everywhere, incorporates plenty of color that's Pride-worthy, and still manages to fall under the minimal makeup umbrella. Enter: the rainbow strobe.