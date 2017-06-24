Rainbow Strobing Is The New Upside Down Liner

Summer is Pride season, which means beauty so colourful and psychedelic you'll probably need to step your game up to match the intense looks taking over the streets. Whether you're heading to a march this weekend or just looking to show your pride at the office, it's time to incorporate some colour into your everyday look. But not everyone is willing — or comfortable — with rocking a full colour wheel on their cheekbones via some rainbow highlighter or My Little Pony extensions on their head. So we found one trend that's wearable everywhere, incorporates plenty of colour that's Pride-worthy, and still manages to fall under the minimal makeup umbrella. Enter: the rainbow strobe.
If you were digging the "upside down" liner trend, try this: focus the colour on your inner corners. Credit goes to celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta for showing off how a little bit of vibrant pigment on the inner corners of your eyes can give any look major lift.
So how do you do it? Reach for your lilac highlighter, blue shimmer shadow, or any shade of your choice and dab a small bit in the corners, like you would regular highlighter. Not only does it make your irises stand out like traditional strobing, it also doubles as a subtle way to show your support for the month.
