You HAVE To See The Eye Shadows In ColourPop's Newest Palette

The fact that the cosmetics company is so on-trend with this launch shouldn't come as a surprise. Why? 2017 marked ColourPop's biggest launch yet: its first-ever pressed pigments, which sent makeup fans into a tizzy. Now, another milestone for the Instagram-famous brand is coming and it's kind of a big deal. Everyone from Urban Decay to Lime Crime have launched palettes covering a gamut of this season's hottest shades — think burnt orange hues, brick reds, and gold shimmer so bright you'll need sunglasses to look at 'em — and now, it's ColourPop's turn.