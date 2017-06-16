You HAVE To See The Eye Shadows In ColourPop's Newest Palette

Unexpected eye trends are everywhere this year. “Upside down” makeup made two-toned eyeliner a thing. Bold red shadow gave us flashbacks to the ‘80s, in the best way possible. And now, this summer’s hottest look is all about sunny shades — or, what we've dubbed “sunset eyes” — and every celebrity from Kylie Jenner to Olivia Munn is trying it. Now, ColorPop is making it easy to replicate the fad with its latest eyeshadow palette.
The fact that the cosmetics company is so on-trend with this launch shouldn't come as a surprise. Why? 2017 marked ColourPop's biggest launch yet: its first-ever pressed pigments, which sent makeup fans into a tizzy. Now, another milestone for the Instagram-famous brand is coming and it's kind of a big deal. Everyone from Urban Decay to Lime Crime have launched palettes covering a gamut of this season's hottest shades — think burnt orange hues, brick reds, and gold shimmer so bright you'll need sunglasses to look at 'em — and now, it's ColourPop's turn.
The Cute AF limited-edition palette includes 12 burnt sienna hues that are sure to spark a whole Instagram feed of "sunshine" eyes. But here's the thing: This is ColourPop's first full eyeshadow palette that isn't a quad or a DIY palette. Up until today, you could curate your very own set of pressed shadows, popping colors of your choice out of the palette. But Cute AF is the first of its kind.
Bonus: You don’t even have to wait too much longer to get your hands on this sweet launch. You can scoop up your own at 1 p.m. EST for just $16 on the brand's site. But hurry — if our predictions are correct, this palette will be gone soon enough.
