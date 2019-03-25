Story from Pop Culture

Real Talk: How Tall Are The Kardashians?

Elena Nicolaou
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.
We probably know more about the Kardashian-Jenner family than we do about our own. We know the specifics of their birthday party celebrations. We know the nuances of their feuds, and the contours in their makeup routines. We know their exes, their current flames, and their regrets when it comes to each. All of them.
Amidst the information overload, sometimes, it's easy to look past the family's enduring mystery. No, it's not how the Kardashians got famous in the first place. And no, it's not whether or not Kris Jenner is a mastermind who forged a deal with E! in blood for a lifetime of reality TV. It's a question of stature.
With over a foot of height difference between the tallest and the shortest sibling, how does one decipher a photo of the Kardashians? We've compiled the Kardashians' heights in one place — another set of useless factoids to add to your enormous repertoire of what you know about the famous family. In the end, let's face it: We're still fascinated.
Smiling on the inside

The Family Member: Kanye West

Height: 5′ 8″

According to various websites, West is . According to this photo, he is definitely taller than his wife, Kim Kardashian.
The Family Member: Kourtney Kardashian

Height: 5'0"

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she's 5 feet tall in an Instagram post about her work-out routine. Accompanying a photo of her scale, Kardashian wrote, "Ps: I'm 5 feet tall, so everyone relax I'm on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation."
The Family Member: Kim Kardashian

Height: 5'2"

Like her sister Kourtney, Kim revealed her height in a post justifying certain aspects of her weight. In 2008, Kardashian wrote a long blog post on the subject of her jeans size, of all things. In the post, she shared certain body measurements, including her height: 5'2."
The Family Member: Kylie Jenner

Height: 5'6"

When she was 13, Jenner tweeted her height in response to a fan's question on Twitter.
The Family Member: Kris Jenner

Height: 5'6"

Kylie Jenner's the same height as her mama, Kris.
The Family Member: Robert Kardashian

Height: 5'7"

According to his IMDB profile, the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob was around the same height as his ex-wife, Kris Jenner.
The Family Member: Kendall Jenner

Height: 5'10"

Jenner tweeted her height in response to a curious fan. Clearly, we're not the only people interested in the subject of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's stature.
The Family Member: Khloé Kardashian

Height: 5'10"

Like her brother Rob, Khloé Kardashian got the tall Kardashian genes. Her height is especially noticeable when compared to her sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

"They are 5-foot and 5-foot-2, so I look massive next to them. Everyone expects me to be 9 feet tall...when they meet me," she told Us Weekly.
The Family Member: Rob Kardashian

Height: 6'1"

On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancèe Blac Chyna was intent on Rob losing weight in time for her birthday. She stated his stats to the camera: "Rob Kardashian, 250 pounds, 6-1."
The Family Member: Caitlyn Jenner

Height: 6'2"

The former Olympian athlete is the tallest member of her family — unless you're counting Tristan Thompson.
“Hard work” ??

The Family Member: Tristan Thompson

Height: 6'9"

Thompson plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is professionally tall. He and Khloé Kardashian welcomed baby True Thompson in April 2018.
