There’s a reason Scott isn’t even staying in the Kardashians’ massive Central American villa: he’s actually not with Kourtney. They constantly play at being a couple, but the mom of three refuses to confirm they’re in a relationship once again. So why would Kourt’s mother say she should have another baby with a guy she’s not ready to be with? We may never know that, but we do know Scott walks away from this chat planning to give Mason, Penelope, and Reign a new sibling. The next day, Lord Disick slides into bed with Kourtney in front of Corey Gamble, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. "I’m just trying to talk to my wife," he tells everyone while repeatedly kissing his not-wife, Kourt. It’s all weird and it’s all after Kris floated her fourth baby plot.