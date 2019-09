Scott tries to pretend Kris’s line of thinking isn’t odd, and says, "They came out alright." This is when I realized reality TV’s top momager was simply trying to sew discord throughout the KarJenners with one conversation. "I think you should have another [baby] just for the hell of it," she urges. Wow, there are so many problems here. First of all, Kris says this mere days after Scott had another woman hiding in his Dubai hotel bathroom , which led to Kim Kardashian’s indefensible slut shaming rant . That already proves Scott and Kourtney maybe shouldn't procreate together right now. Then you toss in the fact Kourtney and Scott are not a couple . Yes, they’re sending mixed signals — that solo Mexican vacation and family trip to Colorado are chief among them — but Kris should respect her daughter’s apparent choices rather than sign her up for nine more months of pregnancy.