Most of Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode " Kim’s Last Ditch Effort ," is about, well, Kim Kardashian ’s emotional last ditch effort to be able to conceive and carry a third baby . But, there’s an another meaty story hiding in Kimberly’s tear-soaked journey, which is about her brother Rob’s drive to get in touch with his Armenian heritage as impending fatherhood inches closer. There’s only one problem: Rob is acting like his then-unborn baby daughter is only Armenian.