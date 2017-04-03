The long strange ride that was Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's public relationship seems to have finally shuddered to its final destination. That destination doesn't include, for Blac, a name change and attendant trademark, according to TMZ.
The Kardashian sisters blocked Blac's trademark application through their companies (kompanies?), Khloemoney Inc., 2Die4Kourt, and Kimsaprincess Inc. (Those are three fantastic names.) This was all back in December, when it seemed possible that Blac and Rob would actually make this thing work. Or might make it work. Who knows.
Their relationship was always complicated, and it's making Keeping up With the Kardashians kind of hard to watch. Still, the pair appear to be reconciling. Or at least putting on a brave pair of faces for their child.
So, the sisters will keep Blac Chyna from using the family name to turn a profit. Chyna will not, even if she gets married, ever be able to use Angela Kardashian as her trademark. A pretty weird ride from start to finish.
Advertisement