Childhood memories of Christmas keep the spirit alive long into adulthood, and that's sure to be the case for Kourtney Kardashian's children, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, who are more festive than anyone. In an interview with Vogue, the mother of three opened up about how her family celebrates the season and the very special thing she does for her kids.
"It’s still very festive over here, with Christmas music on from the second we wake up until bedtime," the 37-year-old explained, basically describing our dream. "We all go to a lot together and have the kids pick out their own trees for their bedrooms; they can decorate them however they want."
You heard that right: a Christmas tree for each bedroom. "It’s a perfect spot for homemade decorations and allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family."
Mason decorated his the traditional red and green, with M-monogrammed decorations and a Darth Vader toy standing guard. Penelope went all out with purple and pink, including a special polka dot pig. Reign, the youngest, has a tree just as tiny as he is, inspired by every kid's favorite place: the zoo.
“Christmas morning takes place at my house and my entire family comes here," Kardashian said. "So I also have the responsibility to make it special for all of them, and I love doing it!" Sounds like her kids are following right in her footsteps.
