Sometimes it is hard to remember a time before we were keeping up with the Kardashians. It feels like we have known them forever, but every once in a while, one of them busts out a photo that reminds us that they weren't always famous, didn't always have a full-time glam squad, and did, in fact, go through awkward phases just like the rest of us. Since her social media break after the robbery in Paris (which The New York Post speculated could have cost her more than the robbery itself ), Kim Kardashian West has shifted away from sharing everything as it is happening on social media. She has now become our go-to source for before-they-were-famous and behind-the-scenes moments . This week, Kim shared a '90s snapshot of her (taken by photographer Lauren Greenfield) and older sister Kourtney.