Forget keeping up with the Kardashians: the one thing that I can never keep up with is just what the heck is going on between Kourtney Kardashian and her longtime on again, off again partner Scott Disick.
One moment, the parents of Reign, Penelope, and Mason are posing in Avengers costumes on Halloween with their fam squad. Another, Disick is hooking up with some mystery woman in Miami and telling Kourtney's sister Kim that he's a "sex addict" who can't stop partying. Disick's "bad boy" behavior has certainly been an issue for the eldest Kardashian sister — how many episodes of their reality show have featured an annoyed Kourt berating Disick, who has previously spent time in rehab, for partying into the wee hours of the night? Now, however, Disick is insisting it's Kardashian who just doesn't give him the appreciation he deserves.
On a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Disick insists that he's still very much in love with the mother of his children. The controversial reality star tells Kim and Khloé:
"She's the love of my life, but I just try to do everything to be there for her, but there's literally no appreciation for anything ever."
Look, I low-key ship Kourtney and Scott, but, uh, can you blame Kardashian for being over Disick's niceties? He's proven time and time again that he's capable of making the same mistakes, so it's pretty understandable for Kardashian to have her guard up. Like, slow your roll, Disick: you're going to have to do more than just the bare minimum to prove to the love of your life that you're serious about getting back together — if that's even what you truly want.
Then again, Kardashian may just be over all things Disick: TMZ reports that the media mogul was recently spotted out with Star actor Quincy Brown. Disick has never stopped doing him, so good on Kourt for finally doing her.
