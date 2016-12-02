At this point, the decade-long relationship between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian is reality TV's Mulder and Scully. Will they get married? Will they have another baby? And when will the world recognize that Disick is actually the most perceptive cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?
Love them or hate them, the couple has spent years detailing every weird relationship moment on television. We've seen some compelling stuff — remember when Disick almost proposed to Kardashian? That's Hemingway-level drama. Even if you're not a fan of Disick, you're probably invested in their future.
Their breakup in 2015 seemed final. Until, of course, it didn't. Since July, there's been speculation that they're back on the love train. Yesterday, sources confirmed that, indeed, the two are canoodling once more. (Although, with these two, I want receipts before I send a congratulatory bouquet.) To celebrate the reunion, we've collected a few of Scourtney's best moments on Instagram. Ahead, find proof that this couple is actually really cute.
