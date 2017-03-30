This Throwback Pic Of Mandy Moore & Justin Timberlake Is Everything

Mandy Moore has been spending the past few months making America sob on This Is Us, but while Moore's most recent title may be TV actress, it's hardly the only hat she's worn during her time in the public eye. Though it may seem like another lifetime ago (and, in a way, wasn't it?) Moore first got on the world's radar as a bubblegum pop sensation. The 15-year-old's single "Candy" earned her plenty of radio play (which is probably why I still have this track stuck in my head) as well as something else: a gig opening for *NSYNC.
While Moore hasn't given up on music (her This Is Us character Rebecca is also a singer, and that's no coincidence) like her old pal Justin Timberlake, her music is much different than it was during her '90s days. Also different? Her look. Moore just shared a throwback pic of her with one-time tourmate Timberlake, and it's literally too '90s for words. Moore wrote on Instagram:
"Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! #tbt #memories"
It's crazy to think that Moore once rocked the same ultra-blonde hue that so many of her fellow female pop stars donned at the time. As for Timberlake, we're not quite so sure what his hair looked like, considering it's covered up by what is the second most heinous bucket hat I've ever seen. (The first is a bucket hat I personally wore during a trip to North Carolina circa 2002.)
This isn't the first throwback picture that Moore has posted recently. Last week she shared this photo of her face on a bus, seemingly from that very same tour:
There was a flood at my parents house and it forced them to go through everything and figure out what to keep and what to toss. It also meant that I inherited a TON of old photos from my childhood (so be prepared for more tbts and fbfs), including this gem. Guys, there was once a minivan with my silly face plastered on the side to promote my first single, "Candy". This was most certainly taken while on the road, opening up for *NSYNC on their amphitheater tour in the summer of '99 (and by open I mean we were on a tiny, rickety side stage performing for folks as they walked through the gates, not on the main stage). #memories #platformflipflopsandtubetop #summerof99
Both Moore and Timberlake have come so far in their careers, and in their respective fashion choices... But I'm okay with being reminded of where they came from.
