This Throwback Pic Of Mandy Moore & Justin Timberlake Is Everything

Mandy Moore has been spending the past few months making America sob on This Is Us, but while Moore's most recent title may be TV actress, it's hardly the only hat she's worn during her time in the public eye. Though it may seem like another lifetime ago (and, in a way, wasn't it?) Moore first got on the world's radar as a bubblegum pop sensation. The 15-year-old's single "Candy" earned her plenty of radio play (which is probably why I still have this track stuck in my head) as well as something else: a gig opening for *NSYNC.