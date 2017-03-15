The This is Us first season finale left a lot of people feeling frustrated. We didn't find out how Jack dies! And aren't death and tragedy kind of the whole point with this show? Like, if we're not actively bawling our faces off, we have to face the stark reality that we're just watching a network drama about fictional people and that in real life Donald Trump is our president. Good lord, it's dark out here.
"I actually kind of hate how idyllic they make raising three children with very little money seem, how much Rebecca whines, and Jack’s mustache — there, I said it," she wrote. "They’re annoyingly perfect. The huge fight between them in the finale adds some necessary depth to their story line and finally complicates Rebecca so that I dislike her a little less. I’ve been waiting for this moment for weeks and welcomed it with open arms. But my heart was not broken, and why else do I tune in to This Is Us other than to feel bad?"
Mandy Moore, who does know how Jack dies, says that we should all just chill out for a second. She wrote a lengthy post to Instagram that started out praising co-star Milo Ventimiglia.
"I stand in awe of this friend of mine. He is the ultimate partner in crime and he absolutely knocked it out of the park on every level in last night's finale. I am the luckiest. Can't believe we have 18 behind us and at least 36 ahead, Mi. Wow."
Then she got into the real meat and potatoes. Her essential message: Trust us.
"And for those somehow frustrated with the finale not revealing how Jack passed, I would encourage patience. Otherwise you might be watching the wrong show. Last night was fundamental to the bigger picture. The story deviated and ultimately landed on (I think) a more compelling question... What was the state of this relationship in the end? And as Milo so eloquently stated, let's focus on how the man lived! Stay tuned cause it's all leading somewhere and we're just getting started."
Okay, fine, Mandy. You've got our attention. Please make the show come back now.
