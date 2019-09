I Tried Kylie Jenner's 18-Step Makeup Routine — & Here's What Happened

Kylie Jenner's fan base is so enthusiastic (and I'm a part of it) that she could read a page out of the phone book on Snapchat and people would flip. So imagine the pandemonium that followed her first-ever makeup tutorial on the app last week. Here was Jenner, my guiding beauty force, walking me through every step of her routine — and you can bet I replayed the story more times than I'd like to admit.Naturally, I decided I'd volunteer as tribute and copy the whole damn thing. I collected an amount of makeup that seemed obscene for a Broadway cast, let alone a single person, sat down in my living room, pulled out my phone, and willed myself to get in touch with my inner Kylie . How hard could it be? Well, famous last words.Little did I know, I was about to embark on an hour-and-a-half-long filming session during which I followed Jenner 's lead (tutorial above) down to the last detail (I also took a few gratuitous selfies, but I imagine she probably did, too). I was feeling 18, and I was into it.