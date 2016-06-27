Watch Me Try Peel-Off Eyebrow Gel

"I need to get peel-off eyebrow gel when we're in Singapore," is probably the weirdest thing I've ever texted to my mother. As you might expect, she was totally confused. I think her response was something like, "Are you crazy?" or, "Why do you want to peel your eyebrows off?"
Nope, ma. Not crazy, just a beauty-obsessed writer on the hunt for the latest K-beauty find (and miracle brow product). This particular treasure, which was created by South Korean brand Etude House, was sourced from halfway across the globe, in Singapore, where the brand's brick-and-mortar shops are in just about every mall.
I had heard a thing or two about this magical gel and I'd seen videos and read reviews, but I was dying to try it out myself. When I connected that our trip to visit family in Singapore would put me within striking distance of the product, I was psyched. (The three shades are available online, but who wants to pay international shipping?)
When I finally got my hands on a tube — okay fine, I bought four — I put it to the test immediately. Because I have pretty lackluster brows, I use two products (an eyebrow pencil followed by eyebrow powder) to plump them daily. After removing that makeup with a facial wipe, I pulled the gel-soaked brush from Etude House's Tint My Brow Gel. The consistency was slimy, but easy to control, and I worked quickly to cover my brows in feather-like strokes, because it dries in about 15 seconds. This stuff is essentially dying your brow hairs and the skin underneath, so you don't want any extra hanging around. I cleaned up the edges with a cotton swab. Once the product was on, all I had to do was wait...for two hours.
I watched MasterChef Junior and even snuck in a short nap — the gel dries down completely, so it wouldn't get on my pillows or clothes — before the big reveal. When it came to unveiling my masterpiece, I sat down in front of the mirror and gently peeled from the base of my brows near my nose. To my surprise, it came off in one fell swoop (save for a few little chunks I had to remove after) and didn't pull out a single brow hair. The result was a deeper, darker brow that I immediately loved. Although I will say my application was a little boxy for my liking, I was able to fix it with powder and gel.
The stain lasts about three days (after the second day, it fades quite a bit) and it saves me time in the morning, because I'm not building my brows from scratch. The process takes a bit of advanced planning, which I'm not that great with, so I probably won't use it every week. But when I do remember? It will be on the top of my list.
