Karlie Kloss Is Not Team Taylor or Team Kim

Karlie Kloss is not taking sides in the great fallout between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian . The 24-year-old model made her neutrality crystal clear in a recent interview with Sunday Times Style magazine, doing everything possible to side-step the subject.When asked to give her take on Kim Kardashian, Kloss said, "I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past. Look, I really don't know her that well" — a nonanswer from someone who obviously wants no part of this fight.