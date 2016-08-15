Karlie Kloss Is Not Team Taylor or Team Kim

Karlie Kloss is not taking sides in the great fallout between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. The 24-year-old model made her neutrality crystal clear in a recent interview with Sunday Times Style magazine, doing everything possible to side-step the subject.
When asked to give her take on Kim Kardashian, Kloss said, "I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past. Look, I really don't know her that well" — a nonanswer from someone who obviously wants no part of this fight.
Kloss is a prominent member of Swift's Instagram-ready squad. The two have been spotted in coordinating outfits, a sign of true friendship, and even posed for the cover of Vogue together.
When pressed about her besties, which you'd think might lead to a mention of Swift, Kloss did absolutely no name-dropping, saying, "My friends are kind, caring, thoughtful people. I think that's what draws everyone in the group together. We are all very supportive of each other."
Swift's friends have been notably quiet in the wake of Kardashian's Snapchat reveal. One person who did stand up for her, Selena Gomez, has found herself tied up in a controversy of her own. By staying out of the fray completely, Kloss seems to have chosen the safest path.
