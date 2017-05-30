Ruby Rose Just Revealed Why She Actually Got This Undercut

This was a beauty too! ?I had a great Barber but while traveling used someone else and he kinda slid and made a crooked line and my OCD couldn't handle it so I thought it better to just keep shaving away and put a whole triangle there so it looked straighter.. WE DONT TALK ABOUT HOW HARD THAT WAS TO GROW OUT.. WE DO NOT MENTION IT IN THIS HOUSE.

