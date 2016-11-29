If Khloé Kardashian and Eva Longoria have taught us anything, it's that getting rid of a tattoo hurts. That's because the most common — and most effective — way to remove one is with a laser, which zaps away ink over a series of (as both stars have admitted, painful) treatments. So we'd imagine that if we were the ones getting lasered, holding a loved one's hand through the treatment would be the only thing that'd make it better.
Which seemed to be just what helped Ruby Rose's girlfriend, Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas. In a string of videos posted to Origliasso's Instagram story yesterday, you can see the singer getting a large piece of body art removed from her upper arm. Rose, who has a fair share of tats herself, stands by her girlfriend's side the entire time, holding her hand. She even serves up some positivity every time Origliasso winces.
"You are doing really well," Rose says in the video. "That looks so nice."
So, take note. Turns out all you need to get through a laser tattoo-removal treatment is a little love.
