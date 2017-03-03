Update: After a handful of (particularly painful-looking) treatments, it looks like Khloé Kardashian is still getting her lower back tattoo removed. And while it might not be any less excruciating, this last process seemed to be a lot more fun. Case in point: The star's recent Snapchat videos, which she posted earlier this week, show her narrating the entire process. Big sister, Kim, is there the whole time — doing what sisters do best: poke fun at the situation at hand. Check it out for yourself, below.