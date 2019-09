When we think about celebrities with tattoos , Hilary Duff is one of the last people to come to mind — despite her having a few small works of body art. As the Younger actress revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, that’s by choice. “'I think that part of me loves tattoos, and part of me doesn't want the full commitment of getting to see them all the time,” she said. Her solution? Very carefully chosen placement on the insides of her arms.