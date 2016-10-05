When we think about celebrities with tattoos, Hilary Duff is one of the last people to come to mind — despite her having a few small works of body art. As the Younger actress revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, that’s by choice. “'I think that part of me loves tattoos, and part of me doesn't want the full commitment of getting to see them all the time,” she said. Her solution? Very carefully chosen placement on the insides of her arms.
Now, Duff has added another fresh tattoo to her discreet collection — and it couldn’t be prettier. In an Instagram post, the star shared a hyper-realistic double-rose tattoo, inked by Hollywood’s favorite tattooist, Dr. Woo (who, in the past few weeks alone, has also tattooed January Jones and Ariana Grande). The roses have been added to the inside of her arm — just like the heart, bird, and typography tattoos she already has. But don’t mistake the incognito placement for lukewarm feelings about her new body art. “I'm loving my rose,” the star declared in a separate post.
