What's not to love about January Jones? She pulls off an impeccable portrayal of Betty Draper on Mad Men, continually kills it on the red carpet, and gives really good Instagram. But get ready to add yet another accolade to the list, because The Last Man On Earth star has just revealed the sweetest meaning behind her delicate new forearm art by Dr. Woo.
The star shared the half-needle design of concentric circles containing dates and a heart on her Instagram feed a few days ago. But we’re just now learning that it’s a tribute to her son Xander, thanks to her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It’s my birthdate and his inside," she said as she pointed to two circles in the design and their corresponding numbers. "So I’m protecting. It’s sweet."
Jones says the move to make such a permanent dedication impressed her 5-year-old boy. “We do fake tattoos on him all the time, and he’s like, ‘That’s never going to wear off,’” she said. “He felt very proud that I wanted that.”
Her fresh ink is also inspiring other family members: Her parents not only offered their support of the actress getting inked in such a prominent place, but Jones’ mom now wants to get Woo-ified, too. “My mom asked me to put her on Dr. Woo’s wait list,” she said, noting that the tattooist typically has a five-year waiting list and she herself had to wait a year-and-a-half to get the appointment.
Would Jones’ mother get a matching design? The actress says her mom has also found inspiration in Polynesian tattoos designed to run down the side of the body. And if the entire family lives by Jones' #NoRegrets mentality, that ink may very well become a reality.
The star shared the half-needle design of concentric circles containing dates and a heart on her Instagram feed a few days ago. But we’re just now learning that it’s a tribute to her son Xander, thanks to her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "It’s my birthdate and his inside," she said as she pointed to two circles in the design and their corresponding numbers. "So I’m protecting. It’s sweet."
Jones says the move to make such a permanent dedication impressed her 5-year-old boy. “We do fake tattoos on him all the time, and he’s like, ‘That’s never going to wear off,’” she said. “He felt very proud that I wanted that.”
Her fresh ink is also inspiring other family members: Her parents not only offered their support of the actress getting inked in such a prominent place, but Jones’ mom now wants to get Woo-ified, too. “My mom asked me to put her on Dr. Woo’s wait list,” she said, noting that the tattooist typically has a five-year waiting list and she herself had to wait a year-and-a-half to get the appointment.
Would Jones’ mother get a matching design? The actress says her mom has also found inspiration in Polynesian tattoos designed to run down the side of the body. And if the entire family lives by Jones' #NoRegrets mentality, that ink may very well become a reality.
Advertisement