Most of us would do just about anything for our closest friends — and celebrities are the same way. The only difference? Sometimes, the scale is a bit larger. Read: spur-of-the-moment birthday trips to Coachella (hi, T-Swizzle and Gigi Hadid) and expensive tech upgrades (I see you, Kim K. and Chrissy Teigen).
Ariana Grande is the most recent celeb to gift her BFF with an above-and-beyond present — but this one is permanent. Yesterday, the singer debuted two new tattoos, one of which honors her best friend Alexa. Grande took to Snapchat to document the entire process with celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo, ending up with a delicate A on her thumb to represent Alexa, as well as herself.
It wasn't the only tattoo Grande got that day. She emerged from the parlor with a second piece of ink: a delicate Venus symbol. "Couple new finger tats today," Grande wrote in an Instagram post. "So fine & perfectly petite, they won't even show up in this Polaroid."
Grande isn't the first celeb to get inked for a friend. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin debuted matching BFF tattoos in the shapes of broken hearts. Are we witnessing the emergence of a new celeb-tattoo trend? We'll have to wait and see.
