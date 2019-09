Most of us would do just about anything for our closest friends — and celebrities are the same way. The only difference? Sometimes, the scale is a bit larger. Read: spur-of-the-moment birthday trips to Coachella ( hi, T-Swizzle and Gigi Hadid ) and expensive tech upgrades (I see you, Kim K. and Chrissy Teigen ).Ariana Grande is the most recent celeb to gift her BFF with an above-and-beyond present — but this one is permanent. Yesterday, the singer debuted two new tattoos, one of which honors her best friend Alexa. Grande took to Snapchat to document the entire process with celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo , ending up with a delicate A on her thumb to represent Alexa, as well as herself.