Eva Longoria Shows Us What It’s REALLY Like To Get A Tattoo Removed

Thanks to Instagram, tracking fresh celebrity ink has never been easier. But rarely do we get a glimpse into how those tattoos play out years later. Are they still loved? Have they been covered or removed with lasers?
While it seems every other star out there has Snapchatted from tattoo artist Doctor Woo's shop recently, Eva Longoria took to the app this weekend to document what happens in the chair of a doctor licensed to take the ink off. Longoria is no stranger to tattoo removal, and this time, she's lasering off a celestial emblem.
The actress, in the office of Dr. Tattoff in L.A., opens with some real talk: “By the way, this has been many sessions, so don’t think you can zap off a tattoo in one session,” she shares. After undergoing an off-camera laser treatment for a back tattoo — “I couldn’t show you guys because my pants were down,” she explains — Longoria gives us the play-by-play of what really goes down during a session, adding that the removal on her wrist “hurts the most.”
After cutting away the plastic wrap, under which numbing cream has been applied, she shows the pigment left to erase — just two points left from what was once a star design. The doc applies cold air to freeze the area, and then it’s go time. Quick pulses of intense light are fired from a wand directly into her skin to break up the ink into tiny particles that will be carried away safely by the immune system.
“Why is there such delayed pain?” she cries, describing the waves of agony she feels as the laser flickers in the background. After the treatment, the ink is gone. But Longoria reminds viewers that it doesn’t come without a cost: As ice and aloe is applied to the skin, she says (in the deer filter’s chipmunk voice, no less), “This is a tale for all young kids. It hurts to get a tattoo, but it’s ten times worse getting it off.”
