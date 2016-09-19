Eva Longoria Shows Us What It’s REALLY Like To Get A Tattoo Removed

The actress, in the office of Dr. Tattoff in L.A., opens with some real talk: “By the way, this has been many sessions, so don’t think you can zap off a tattoo in one session,” she shares. After undergoing an off-camera laser treatment for a back tattoo — “I couldn’t show you guys because my pants were down,” she explains — Longoria gives us the play-by-play of what really goes down during a session, adding that the removal on her wrist “hurts the most.”



After cutting away the plastic wrap, under which numbing cream has been applied, she shows the pigment left to erase — just two points left from what was once a star design. The doc applies cold air to freeze the area, and then it’s go time. Quick pulses of intense light are fired from a wand directly into her skin to break up the ink into tiny particles that will be carried away safely by the immune system.

