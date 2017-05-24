Actress Salma Hayek is at a loss for words. When it comes to what to say to her daughter about Monday's terror attack at the Manchester Arena, Page Six reports that Hayek is still unsure how to feel.
The actress, who stars in the upcoming Beatriz At Dinner, a dark comedy that tackles racism and social inequality, is no stranger to discussing difficult topics, from Donald Trump's inflammatory comments about Mexicans to the death of her dog, Mozart, at the hands of her neighbor. However, during an interview with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival, she admitted that she had no idea what to say following news of the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, which left 22 dead and over 50 injured. The reason? She's still emotionally reeling.
Advertisement
"I’m not sure what to feel today. I’m terrified and I don’t know what to say to my daughter [Valentina]," the actress said. "I’m not going to pretend that I’m sorted out, that I’m very smart about it, because I’m still emotionally impacted."
Hayek admitted that she feels a personal connection to the attack, as her 9-year-old daughter Valentina is a huge fan of the "Dangerous Woman" singer. Had location worked out, Hayek told Variety that Valentina could have been in the crowd that terrible night.
"If it was in London, this concert, my daughter would have been in that concert. It’s her favorite singer... She would have been there, with or without me... This is one of the reasons why I have not slept."
Hayek stated that she "has not processed" what happened at the concert, and that she doesn't want to speak to the incident until she is fully prepared to do so.
Hayek is not the first celebrity to express her grief and shock over the attack. Harry Styles stopped his concert in Mexico City to have a moment of silence for the victims. Grande, who left the scene of the bombing physically uninjured, has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the victims' killed due to the act of terrorism, and has suspended the rest of her world tour. Stars like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Lorde have come out to express their sympathies on social media.
Yet, as Hayek reminds us, it's perfectly okay not to know what to say or do after these attacks. Not having the answers, in this case, is more than acceptable.
Advertisement
Advertisement