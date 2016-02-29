Salma Hayek Mourns Death Of Her Dog, Shares Tragic Story Of How He Was Shot & Killed

Salma Hayek shared the heartbreaking story of the death of one of her dogs, Mozart. The German Shepherd mix was shot and killed while running around near Hayek's property in Seattle. He was found dead last week, but it was unclear what had happened.
The Post reports that the dog's caretaker took them out as usual one afternoon, when one of the dogs, Mozart, ran off and did not come back. It was later that day, that Mozart's body was found. He had been shot with a pellet gun, and died a long and slow death from internal bleeding, according to a veterinarian that examined the dog. Hayek's neighbor has come forward and confessed to killing the pet.
Hayek has been mourning Mozart's death, and is hopeful that law enforcement will prosecute the person that did this to her pet, one she even helped deliver from his mother's womb. But, according to reports on TMZ, the dog was trespassing on her neighbor's property. He said he used the pellet gun to scare off her pets since they often came into his yard. Because the dog was trespassing, the cops are declaring it a closed case. The report also adds that pellet guns are not often lethal weapons, but the bullet had nicked one of the dog's arteries. Hayek is, as expected, not happy that there will not be "justice to this wonderful dog" that she lost.
"I haven't posted for a week as I been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart who I personally delivered out of his mother's womb. He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone. He loved his territory and never strayed away...he was the most loving and loyal companion. He didn't deserve a slow and painful death.#doglover #animalrights #dog#dogoftheday #rip #delivery#washingtonstateauthorities" she wrote.
I haven't posted for a week as I been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart who I personally delivered out of his mother's womb. He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone. He loved his territory and never strayed away...he was the most loving and loyal companion. He didn't deserve a slow and painful death. #doglover #animalrights #dog #dogoftheday #rip #delivery #washingtonstateauthorities Hace una semana que no pongo nada ya que he estado de duelo por la muerte de mi perro Mozart. De quién fui la partera, lo encontramos el viernes pasado con un tiro cerca del corazón. Espero que las autoridades del estado de Washington le hagan justicia a este extraordinario perro que durante 9 años nunca mordió o atacó a nadie, adoraba su territorio y nunca se escapó. Era el compañero más leal y no se merecía una muerte lenta y dolorosa. #muerte #perro #justiciaporlosanimales
In addition to Mozart, Hayek has a large family of animals at her home.
I rescued my Mexican street dog #lupe 15 years ago and she's been my #bff and my greatest companion. What a better way to show someone your love this #Christmas than giving them a #rescuedog. You save a dog, save some money haha but you might also be saving the person you are giving it to. Like my #lupe saved me #christmasgift #rescuedog. Rescaté a mi perra #Lupe en las calles de #Mexico hace 15 años y ha sido mi #bff y mi gran compañera. Qué mejor manera de demostrar #amor esta #Navidad que el regalo de un #perrorescatado. Salvas un perro, ahorras dinero jaja pero quizá también estás salvando a la persona a quien se lo regalas, como mi #lupe me salvó a mi.