Salma Hayek has had plenty to say about Donald Trump’s incendiary campaign rhetoric where immigrants are concerned. This weekend the Mexico-born actress and producer took to Instagram for a more festive way to express her feelings about Trump’s negative comments about Mexicans: with a piñata in his likeness.
It’s important not to forget just how dehumanizing Trump’s public comments have been. In fact, some of his most egregious, xenophobic and racist comments he put out there from the beginning. In his speech announcing his campaign for presidency earlier this year, Trump said, "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best.” he said. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists."
It’s refreshing that Hayek can outspoken on political issues. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said of Trump’s hostile generalizations of Mexican immigrants, “I'm not insulted because I cannot be insulted by stupidity. Everybody's entitled to have uninformed opinions. Everybody's entitled to be dumb. But I'm not dumb, so I see through the manipulation. We have something to learn from this. That is that the educated people or the people with great human values have to wake up, because they are under the illusion that most of this country is like them and sometimes they don't even go to vote.”
The piñata, which Hayek writes in her Instagram post was a gift from a friend, is the perfect poetic justice. We love it when holiday celebrations and catharsis come together.
