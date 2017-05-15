Gigi Hadid Doesn't Have Time For Friends Other Than Taylor Swift

Say what you will about Gigi and Zayn, Blake and Ryan, Sofia and Joe, or Jenna and Channing — but the most enviable relationships in Hollywood are the friendships. Case in point: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, who have been friends for years, and seem to be truly devoted to one another. This is hard to do when you're famous; busy schedules and the befuddling power dynamic that comes with such high status can be impediments to intimacy. For Hadid, this means being selective in her friendships.
"I’ve lost a lot of friends because I’ll get busy for a short period of time, and they’re not reaching out, but if I don’t reach out, then it’s like I’ve changed," Hadid admitted in her cover story for the June/July issue of Harper's Bazaar. "The time I do have off, it’s not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I’m good with [the friends] I’ve got."
Advertisement
Harper's approached Swift for a quote on her friend Gigi, who gushed in an email: "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice...She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."
These are very professionally delivered sentiments, the type of pruned statement perfect for a magazine profile. On social media, though, these two are much more gloves-off. When Taylor Swift's collaboration with Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" dropped, the two happily lip-synched to the song in their version of Carpool Karaoke. They go on highly documented hikes together, they celebrate birthdays together, and they commemorate their movie nights on Snapchat.
The two also happen to have similar taste in men, at least according to 21-year-old Hadid.
"I think we both like the British sense of charm," Hadid said of herself and Swift. (At the time of the interview, Swift had just finished the now-infamous Hiddleswift relationship. Hadid is still dating Brit Zayn Malik.)
Whatever may befall Swift's storied squad, these two seem like they'll be on solid ground for a while.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement