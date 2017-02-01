This Is What Taylor Swift Was Doing While Beyoncé Was Blowing Our Minds

This morning, Taylor Swift woke up and thought it would be like any other day. A typical Wednesday — gym, hang out with the cats, and group text the squad. But then Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter dropped the bomb of all bombs. She revealed to the world that she pregnant — with twins! Suddenly, this was no ordinary Wednesday. A rainbow literally appeared outside my office window the moment the photo was posted to Instagram. The world was simply SHOOK by the news, which Bey and her family had kept under wraps for who knows how long. So, what was Swift up to during this glorious moment? Was she sharing a "Congrats!" social media post for the Queen Bey? Was she laying low, letting everyone absorb the big news? Oh no. She was making content of her own. Yes, while we were coming back down from our Beyoncé-baby high, Swift was singing along to her own music in a car with Gigi Hadid. The two friends were hanging out and just listening to the radio when Swift and Zayn Malik (Hadid's boyfriend's) new song, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" randomly came on. It was apparently the first time Swift had heard the song on the radio so naturally she had to document the moment on camera. I guess she wanted to share a first of her own, too.
This singalong seems... fun... but not, like, Beyoncé-announcing-she-has-twins fun. Also, who's her friend?
.@taylorswift13 we need to talk about the bunny rabbit pic.twitter.com/CJGRBEedZw— mercedes (@BlackSwiftie13) February 1, 2017
