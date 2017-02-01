Sound the bells, ring the alarm, the queen mother is pregnant. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and husband Jay Z are expecting again. Though there's a kicker. This time around, we'll be adding not one, but TWO names to the Knowles-Carter legacy. Beyoncé is pregnant with TWINS.
Bey made the announcement only moments ago on Instagram. What a day. It only seems right that this announcement was made on the first day of Black History month. Clever girl. Though we still have some questions... 1. Where is the wedding ring, Bey? 2. Between the lavish florals and the veil, this scene feels a bit Virgin Mary-like, no? 3. Did Jay ask to be in her photo? Did she respond, "No" as punishment after that whole Lemonade situation? 4. Hold the phone! Did Bey conceive these children herself? In a world of alternate facts, we just want to be certain. 5. Since this is a two-for-one deal, if she has two girls, will she then create a supergroup with Blue and name the trio Beyonce's Children? 6. Where is Jay Z's announcement? Today you only had one job on social media. 7. Will this be the best news we receive in 2017? 8. Also, she looks pretty far along. Is this why we haven't seen her at any events in recent months?
So sneaky, Bey. 9. AGAIN: Where is Jay Z? Yes, while the man is known for keeping a low profile on Twitter, perhaps today of all days he'll make an exception? 10. At Coachella, will IRL Beyoncé be replaced by a hologram of her Formation World Tour performances?
