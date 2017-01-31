Taylor Swift and Zayn's collaboration, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," was penned for Fifty Shades Darker, so it's no surprise that the track plays during a memorable moment in the film. Now, a new clip from the movie reveals just where it will fit. Apparently, Swift and Zayn's new song is the perfect soundtrack for a low-key elevator orgasm. The new clip, titled "Date Night," shows Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) on a date at what appears to be an impossibly pricey Seattle restaurant. Of course, because this is a Fifty Shades movie, it doesn't take long before Christian tells Ana to remove her panties right at the dinner table — a request she obliges, because, come on, this is why you're watching the movie, right? The couple then head to the (crowded!) elevator, where "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" begins swelling in the background. Christian slides his hand up Ana's skirt, and Ana tries her very best to play it cool. Play it cool she does not. I can only imagine how awkward things got for the one person in the elevator who picked up on what was going down. You know there had to be one.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Valentine's Day.
