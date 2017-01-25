Update: Brace Yourself, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Video” Arrives At Midnight

Apparently, "soon" means tomorrow. According to a post on Swift's Instagram, the music video will indeed debut January 26, 2017 at midnight. "Video tomorrow night midnight est #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker," the singer captioned the post. The Instagram itself is a short video from the upcoming debut. The clip features Zayn Malik getting out of a car and Taylor Swift doing a couple of characteristic hair flips. See the full post here. This post was originally published January 25, 2017 at 10:45a.m. It has been exactly 834 days since Taylor Swift released her last album, 1989. But hey, who's counting? Certainly not me. It would be nice to get another drama-filled pop album from the songstress, but for now, we'll just have to subsist on one-off singles like the recent "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," on which Swift collaborated with Zayn Malik. It's a good song — melodramatic and insistent, like any good pop hit — but we have yet to see the video. And we want a video! Call me simple, but at turbulent times like these, all I want is to see Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift flouncing around to pop music. In a cryptic tweet this morning, Swift implied that the video would premiere soon. "Coming soon...#idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker" she wrote. A hazy image of two shrouded figures — hm, Taylor and Zayn perhaps? — accompanies the post. Presumably, it's a pic from the upcoming video. Note that this is a Swift-sanctioned teaser for the video. Almost a month ago, a fake fan-made video surfaced for the song. It was so steamy and atmospheric, people — by which I mean me — thought it was real. Since then, though, the #squad leader has made it clear there's an official one coming. On January 13, she shared the first image from the upcoming vid. "Happy Z day," she wrote. (It was Zayn Malik's birthday.) This time, the pic is a moody blue — a rhapsody in blue, if you will. So, here's what we know about the music video: There will be blue moments. There will be red moments. There will be a chorus of people singing a series of "ohs" (this is my own conjecture). When will it be released? Difficult to tell, but I hope we'll see it soon, because it's all I need right now.
Coming soon... #idontwannaliveforever#fiftyshadesdarker pic.twitter.com/BVoMeAOQiv— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 25, 2017
