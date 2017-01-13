Taylor Swift Posts First Shot Of Her Music Video With Zayn Malik

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik recorded the song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for Fifty Shades Darker. Then it looked like we had the video, but it turned out that was just some sophisticated fan work. But on Thursday Swift posted a still from what appears to be the real video to Instagram, E! News reports. We see the singers facing away from each other in a room filled with dim blue lighting. "HAPPY Z DAY," she wrote, referencing Zayn's birthday.
Last month, Zayn posted a video featuring the song and a montage of Fifty Shades scenes.
Advertisement
From the looks of Malik's Instagram, the singers got in some quality time with Swift's cat while working on the single, which was co-written by Swift, Bleachers' and Fun's Jack Antonoff, and hip-hop artist Sam Dew.
With its infectious remix of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love," the first movie's soundtrack is a tough act to follow, but the second just might top it. Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas also have a duet on the sequel's soundtrack, which also features songs by John Legend, Halsey, and Sia. No word yet as to when Swift and Malik's video will come out.
Advertisement