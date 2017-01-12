Every time we start to lose hope for humanity, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's social media pages remind us there is good in the world. From kissing photos to funny pet names, they always manage to perfectly embody #relationshipgoals. And her message to him for his 24th birthday is no exception. Hadid shared a stunning black and white photo of Zayn on Instagram Thursday, January 12, with the message, "Happy birthday my handsome! So lucky to know and love a soul like yours. Wishing you the best year ever!!!" Last year, she posted a photo of a Z pendant for her boyfriend's birthday, writing "ZDAY" in the caption. And for her birthday, they hung out together on a Malibu beach and partied in LA. We're counting down until her next birthday on April 23rd, so we can once again celebrate the couple's love vicariously.
