Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are an adorable couple to follow on social media. From the support she expressed when he was dealing with anxiety to the image she snapchatted showing a heart on a sleeve, Hadid is particularly public about her affection for her boyfriend. She's also openly very proud of him.
On Wednesday, the model snapchatted a photo of Zayn on the cover of Elle U.K.'s September issue, as the magazine notes. And in her characteristically quirky way, she overlaid it with an ice cream cone, a dog, a green drink, and a message saying, "Babe Juice." Yes, Babe Juice.
The pet name is certainly as unique as the stars themselves. We're especially into the leaves circling the words.
Whatever she calls him, it's sweet that she's acknowledging his accomplishments — and in a way that nobody else would think of.
