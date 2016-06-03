Gigi Hadid Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve In New Snapchat

This week in celebrity breakups: Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift are now putting on a united front. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, meanwhile, seem to be sending mixed messages.
Malik appears to be striking a celebratory pose in an Instagram he posted following reports that he and the supermodel have split up after seven months of dating. Or maybe it's an "I'm nursing my broken heart with an unidentified beverage" thing. You be the judge.
Over on Hadid's side of the social media spectrum, it's been nonstop bonding with best friend Kendall Jenner. Then there's the mysterious message she shared on Snapchat last night.
Is there any doubt it's intended for a certain British pop star? Is a reconciliation on the horizon, or should we hold out for the inevitable breakup song? Can you believe it was just a week ago that these two were posting lovey-dovey Instagrams?
One thing's for sure: We can't handle any more celebs parting ways right now.
Is there any doubt it's intended for a certain British pop star? Is a reconciliation on the horizon, or should we hold out for the inevitable breakup song? Can you believe it was just a week ago that these two were posting lovey-dovey Instagrams?
One thing's for sure: We can't handle any more celebs parting ways right now.
Advertisement