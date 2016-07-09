Take heart, lovers of celebrity romance! Despite breakup rumors swirling around them earlier this summer, Gigi Hadid has broken her seven-week sabbatical from all things Zayn Malik on social media with one super-sweet Instagram.
In a lovey-dovey picture of the pair posted by the model on Friday, the couple can be seen sharing a playful kiss. Hadid is all smiles, while Malik's nose is all sorts of flattened, awkwardly pressed against her face in the photo, captioned simply, "squish ya." It's a kiss gone wrong — turned adorably right.
Though the pair hasn't been sharing photos of one another lately, Hadid had posted some mysterious heart-filled Snapchats that seemed to be directed at Malik. When the former One Direction band member canceled a concert due to anxiety, she publicly voiced her support for him on Twitter. This post marks their return to the social-media spotlight.
All of this leads us to ask: Since previous Instagrams of the pair cuddling left fans declaring them #couplegoals, will this particular picture make #squishgoals a thing? Stranger things have happened.
