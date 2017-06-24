A Reminder That Gigi Hadid Once Hung Out With Heidi Montag

Gigi Hadid has no time for Spencer Pratt's online antics.
While we, along with the rest of the internet, continue to be amused by his celebrity commentary and criticism, Hadid is not.
Pratt asked the 21-year-old model if she would be interested in working out with him sometime.
She responded by unfollowing the former reality-show star.
While we, along with the rest of the internet, continue to be amused by his celebrity commentary and criticism, Hadid is not.
Pratt asked the 21-year-old model if she would be interested in working out with him sometime.
She responded by unfollowing the former reality-show star.
I DM'd @GiGiHadid about training Jiu Jitsu and she unfollowed me 💀— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 22, 2016
The interaction is pretty funny, but then it gets better. One Twitter user responded by sharing a very #TBT picture of Hadid with Pratt's wife, Heidi Montag, that's clearly from a while ago.
Hollywood is a small place, so it makes sense that the two crossed paths at some point. There's also the whole convoluted connection between the Hadid and Jenner families — David Foster, Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband, was previously married to Linda Thompson, who would then marry Bruce Jenner. The two would then have a son named Brody Jenner, who starred on The Hills with Pratt and Montag.
Pratt posted the picture again, joking that the two were "on set" together.
What's funny to think about is that at the time of this picture, Hadid was not yet the famous supermodel she is today. She probably asked to take a picture with Montag, who she recognized from The Hills.
Years later, here she is unfollowing Pratt. It's a wild world. Thank god for throwback pictures to remind us of our roots.
Advertisement