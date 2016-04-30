Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are #CoupleGoals On Instagram

Model Gigi Hadid just shared an adorable photo of herself hugging her boyfriend Zayn Malik on Instagram. It's a rare public display of affection for the couple and fans are declaring it #couplegoals.
The duo has managed to stay out of the spotlight, but is slowly becoming more public. They recently appeared together in a Vogue feature, which included gorgeous shots of the two in Naples, Italy.
Hadid's Instagram followers noted that the two look blissfully in love in the blurry photo posted late last night. "Cute," "goals," and "I can't" filled the comments section.
The picture appears to be from Hadid's 21st birthday party in LA. The couple kicked off their festivities in Malibu, CA, last weekend and have been celebrating throughout the week. Both shared photos from their time at the beach, but it's still rare for them to capture such an intimate moment.
From what we can tell, the relationship is going strong and we're glad to catch any glimpses that Malik and Hadid are willing to share.
Advertisement