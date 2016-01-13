Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Present To Zayn Malik Might Not Make Him Happy

Gigi Hadid had a special shout out for Snapchat-official beau Zayn Malik in celebration of his birthday.
The supermodel posted an image of a Z pendant with the caption “ZDAY ” to acknowledge the former One Direction member as he enters his twenty-third year.
However, Malik — though he appears to be living a perfectly amazing life — might be feeling a bit of psychic pain, as he doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with his former bandmates:
“The truth is I haven’t spoken to any of the boys at all really, I spoke to Liam a bit and that’s just the way it is. I did try to reach out to a couple of people and they didn’t get back to me, but then publicly, when they were asked questions about it, said that they’d spoken to me and that we were friends. But that’s not the case, I tried to reach out and be their friend but they haven’t even replied to any of my calls or texts,” he told L’Uomo Vogue.
He went on to say that his goals for his upcoming album do not include collaboration: “I just want this album to be about me and me standing on my own two feet.”
However it all shakes out, you could do much worse for yourself than a Hadid sister sharing a picture of a necklace she got in your honor.
Godspeed, Mr. Malik.
