We all know you don't have to love a movie to enjoy the soundtrack. (Hello, Twilight.) So fans and haters of Fifty Shades of Grey alike can rejoice at the awesomeness of the just-released track list for the upcoming sequel. The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack was announced on Wednesday, and the album is chock-full of talent. Most exciting may be "Bom Bidi Bom," a duet between none other than Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj. Jonas tweeted out the song list, writing, "I know many babies will be made to this soundtrack," and tagging his collaborator Minaj. What a song between the 24-year-old former Jonas Brother and the 34-year-old "Anaconda" rapper might sound like, one can only imagine. Based on the BDSM themes of the movie and the sheer sex appeal of the two collaborators, we're guessing it's going to be a rather sensual little ditty. Whether any procreation actually comes of "Bom Bidi Bom" remains to be seen. The rest of the soundtrack looks promising too, with original songs by Sia, John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo and The-Dream (along with the previously released Taylor Swift-Zayn duet "I Don't Wanna Live Forever)". The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be available to preorder on January 13; the movie hits theaters on February 10, just in time for Valentine's Day.
I know many babies will be made to this soundtrack.. #FiftyShadesDarker @NickiMinaj @FiftyShades pic.twitter.com/mJ9Jy8jDdk— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 11, 2017
