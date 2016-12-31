😭😭😭 #Petty This dude is my new hero. Like pls somebody find this ngga. 😩he woulda got punched right in his neck as soon as he woulda shoved the mic in my face that aggressively @ the end (pauz) talkn bout SWEETIE😂 ngga said OSCAR BUZZ?!?!! 😭the way he delivers his final line is icoNIC! SWEETHEART, OK it has oscar buzz & I saw Emma stone do a Q&A! 😩😂😭And I'm almost positive she meant to say u got the WRONG btch to put u in the RIGHT place. That's the only way this line is lit😂PSA: this is a dangerous game to play in the streets of NY. New Yorkers ain't rlly wired right, we throwed off. I'm so happy he made it home alive cuz i really wanna meet his petty ass😂 #OKthankUveryMUCH 😭#SweetieDontBabeMEitsLALAland remind me to call someone SWEETIE while telling them not to call me babe

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:27am PST