Billy Eichner has been sticking his mic in New Yorkers' faces for five seasons of Billy on the Street . But as you can tell by the baffled reaction of some people he interviews, being basic-cable famous does not mean everyone knows you who you are — not even Nicki Minaj "This dude is my new hero," she captioned an Instagram post of one of his clips. The video shows a woman who's not amused by aggressive, vague questions about La La Land. In classic Billy on the Street style, the joke is really on Eichner for assuming his pop-culture values are universal.Minaj has clearly never seen Eichner (so, not a big Difficult People fan, then), but she is instantly in love with his, er, bravery. She wants someone to "find" him so they can meet."PSA: this is a dangerous game to play in the streets of NY," she wrote. "New Yorkers ain't rlly wired right, we throwed off. I'm so happy he made it home alive cuz i really wanna meet his petty as [sic throughout]"Here's another interpretation, though: We are being just like Eichner's character when we think it's strange that Minaj doesn't know him. So is Minaj a longtime fan posting this just to melt our minds? We wouldn't put it past her.Anyway, Eichner knows a compliment when he sees one. "Well @NICKIMINAJ calling me her new hero is a perfect way to end the year," he tweeted. "I'm DYING!!!"